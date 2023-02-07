The Coolest Features Of The Ferrari FF

There are plenty of words that come to mind when describing Ferrari's cars, but "practical" is usually not one of them. Yet, the brand has made a range of more practical models for several decades now, in amongst its usual lineup of tire-melting supercars and ultra-limited specials. The Ferrari FF, produced between 2011 and 2016, was an important milestone in the "everyday Ferrari" lineage, both in terms of its groundbreaking drivetrain and because it was arguably more daily drivable than any other Prancing Horse before it.

The FF's focus on the everyday meant that it came and went with relatively little fanfare, and when it was new, its high asking price dampened some of the enthusiasm for the car. In today's market, however, depreciation means that the FF is starting to look like a relative bargain, at least by Ferrari standards. With the switch to electrification accelerating and Ferrari having little choice but to convert its lineup to run on renewable power in the near future, it's fair to say that cars like the FF are a dying breed. It's not all bad news though, as for now at least, the FF is cheaper to buy than ever, and it's packed full of features that arguably make it one of the more underrated Ferraris of recent years.