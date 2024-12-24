Which Porsche Model Is Called The Widowmaker & How Did It Earn The Nickname?

Dictionary.com defines a widowmaker as "something having the potential to cause sudden loss of life," and goes on to give examples such as a tree limb falling or about to, or a left coronary artery that's clogged. The word also makes a cool name for a video game character, but it's not one an automaker wants attached to one of its vehicles — especially a new release. Could be bad for sales.

Back in 1974, Porsche debuted its newest update of the 911 at the Paris Auto Show. This was the first production 911 with a turbo, which boosted its 3.0L flat six to pump out 256 horsepower and paved the way for a broader acceptance of turbochargers in cars. With the turbo differentiating it from earlier 911s, the car became known as the 930, and was the fastest German production vehicle at its unveiling. It was fast. It was unruly. It had no antilock brakes. And it wasn't too long before the Porsche 930 picked up another name, based on the way its handling caught unprepared drivers by surprise: the Widowmaker. Or as they say in Germany, Witwenmacher.