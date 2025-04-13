Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Vs. Tesla Model S Plaid: Performance, Price, And Top Speed, Compared

First unveiled in October 2024 and officially released on the Chinese market for about $73,000 on February 27, 2025, the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra represents the latest (and perhaps one of the greatest) in the ever-evolving race to the top for EV hyper-saloons. The brand-new flagship of a company best-known for its smartphones hopes to once again raise the bar for combining luxury with blistering performance, a standard currently held (at least in the United States) by the Tesla Model S Plaid, costing around $90,000. So how does Tesla measure up in a direct comparison with its overseas competitor? In short: it simply blows the Tesla's doors off.

The Xiaomi's power output is no joke, to the tune of 1,527 horsepower (stated 1548PS). Much like just about every other vehicle in this class, though, the SU7 Ultra is truly a solid lump of a car, weighing an approximate (and hefty) 5,200 pounds, despite its heavy usage of carbon fiber. So it's noticeably heavier than the Tesla, which still reaches a chunky 4,776 pounds. But with only 1,020 horsepower, the Tesla has a significant disadvantage in terms of power/weight ratio –- essentially, the Xiaomi might as well have a Mercedes-AMG GT auxiliary engine attached to it, as far as the Tesla's concerned. So with all other factors being equal, there's simply no fair competition between a Xiaomi and a Tesla in a pure acceleration test. It's also noticeably faster in a straight line than the Tesla, reaching 217 miles per hour, as opposed to the Plaid's claimed 200. And, as mentioned before, it's significantly less expensive, too. But is that really all she wrote for this comparison? Let's examine the facts.

