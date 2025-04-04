Xiaomi 15 Ultra Review: The Best Phone The USA Can't (Officially) Have

The best way to describe the hardware on the Xiaomi 15 Ultra would be divisive. This is the kind of phone design that you'll probably either love or hate, with little in between. That being said, there's an accessory we'll discuss later that should move even the staunchest hater into the "love it" category.

Phones today are almost famous for their prominent camera bumps, and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is no exception. Indeed, the camera bump on the back of the phone takes up almost the entire upper third. It's there that the quad camera setup resides. We'll discuss cameras a little later, but this phone earns that bump in spades.

The back is further accentuated by a marble white pattern (as reviewed) which really adds a lot of character to the device, though it is slippery. There's also a bit of branding on the back with the Xiaomi and Leica names on the backplate and camera module respectively. Overall, I find it to be an attractive phone, though your mileage may vary.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

On the front, you have a more typical candy bar design with a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display that is just gorgeous. The display refreshes up to the typical 120Hz and very bright 3200 nits.

Inside, you get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12 of 16GB of RAM and storage ranging from 256GB up to 1 TB. There's also a 5410 Li-Ion battery that charges up to 90W wired, or 80W wirelessly. As is usually outside of the U.S. the phone ships with a charging plug in the box, though it's a global plug, not U.S. naturally.