Best Of MWC Awards: This Is The Tech To Watch!

I've been a fan of Lenovo/Motorola's Smart Connect since it was called "Ready For." When it comes to data sharing between your phone and your computer, Motorola was the sleeper that was already doing better than Samsung's Windows integration. Fast forward to today, and Lenovo (Motorola's parent company) is making the sharing system even better, and more intuitive than it's ever been.

Smart Connect is rolling out to all Android devices, meaning you'll soon be able to use it on your Samsung smartphone and tablet. Smart Connect will work between all three of your devices — smartphone, tablet, and Windows computer. Some functionality will be exclusive to Moto and Lenovo devices; it has to be, due to the access needed to accomplish some of these functions, but a lot of the general functionality will be there regardless of who made your hardware.

One of the cooler tricks that Motorola showed off was app streaming to your PC — this is nothing new, but the mechanism for launching it is. First of all, if you swipe up on an app on your phone and swipe to the center of the screen (similar to bringing up your cards), you can simply drop the app onto a button and that will send the app straight to your default device — PC or tablet. Plus, you can use voice commands to "launch Instagram on my PC." Finally, you can universally search files between your phone, computer, and laptop, if, for example, you can't remember where you saved that document.

None of these concepts are particularly new, but the mechanism for implementing them is super intuitive and wide reaching, which is exactly what the tech needs for large scale adoption. I'm excited to see if it catches on.