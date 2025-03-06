These Weird Phone Features At MWC 2025 Are Just Too Cool For The Real World

Tecno had a few interesting offerings at MWC — including one of our best of MWC award winners with the Tecno AI Glasses. However, if you took the opportunity to walk around its booth, you could see a few other cool concepts, such as a tri-fold phone concept. Of course, this particular offering comes with a healthy dose of caveats.

Advertisement

First, the phone was under glass, which doesn't inspire a ton of confidence. There was a second unit there that a Tecno representative could show you, but you couldn't hold it yourself. Usually that means there are very few of them that exist in the world, so you won't be buying one tomorrow on Amazon.

Tri-fold phones are not a new thing: Huawei in particular has a consumer version of a tri-fold available that you can buy, assuming you live in China and don't want to install anything from Google. Samsung also teased one with a brief graphic at Samsung Unpacked, so it's only a matter of time before they become available, and it's nice to see more than a few companies working to bring these to market.

Advertisement