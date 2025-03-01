The Gear I'm Using To Cover MWC - And Why You Might Want It Too

You might remember the STM 16L bag I toted to CES about 45 days ago (and again to Samsung Unpacked). While I visited STM at CES, I mentioned that I was more of a messenger bag guy, and they said, "We can help with that". Fast forward two weeks, and I had the DUX 16L Messenger Bag on my doorstep. At first, I wasn't much of a fan. The bag is a little like a backpack turned on its side. But as I used it a bit around Chicago it started to grow on me, to the point where I was confident enough to bring it 2,000 miles from home as my get-around-town bag.

Advertisement

The bag has slots for not one, not two, but three laptops or tablets. I used those slots for my 6th generation iPad Mini and another device I'm not allowed to talk about yet. As I made my way through TSA Precheck, they asked me to take out the electronics. Of course, the whole point of TSA Precheck is so you don't have to take those out, but I was told that when the devices are stacked on top of one other, it's too hard to see in the scanner. Whether this note came from a TSA officer having a bad day or a real logistical concern is hard to determine, so we'll call the capacity for three computers a bit of a double-edged sword.

The rest of the bag consists of a large pouch for everything else. There's a Velcro phone holder pouch that you can attach to either the front or the back of the bag's interior, a smaller pouch off to the side and a large zipper mesh pouch across the top for smaller items. Overall, I like it, but I also wonder how bulky it'll be to carry around the show floor for three days. Time will tell.

Advertisement