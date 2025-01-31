Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Review: Slightly Less Exclusive But Still Quite Ultra

Much has been said about the form factor of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and its lack of any kind of change over the last four years. Well, there have been some changes, but I wouldn't blame you for not really noticing them. Some changes are for the better; some not so much. But here we are, it's the year 2025, and we're in need of a new Samsung flagship, and the S25 certainly checks all the boxes.

But I'm not going to criticize Samsung's lack of design polish. I should, but I won't. I will cover all the design changes in just a little bit, but the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a bit more than a flagship phone, in the traditional sense. This phone is about — I'm so sorry, I have to say it — AI. But it's a different flavor of AI than we have seen this far, and that's why it's exciting.

Maybe "exciting" isn't the right word. Maybe "important" is more accurate. We're going to find out together. I've been using a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review device provided by Samsung for one week on T-Mobile's network all around San Jose, San Francisco, and Chicago, and this is my full review.