Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Review: New Design And AI Deliver A Sublime Listening Experience

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro feature a radically different design to previous generations of Galaxy Buds. Where before they were spherical, now they're shaped similarly to Apple Airpods or the Nothing Ear, with a stem which protrudes out of the ear. The new design is overall an upgrade, as it makes the buds easier to place and remove, and it's now more difficult to accidentally trigger the controls.

Unfortunately, Samsung has stumbled somewhat in the implementation, as the controls integrated into the stems take a lot of getting used to, and could have been better implemented. Sliding up and down to adjust volume works reasonably well, but pressing to play, pause, skip, or perform other actions is awkward. Contrast this with the Nothing Ear's similar, yet superior on-bud controls, and it's clear Samsung has some work to do in this department.

The charging case is decent enough, but the material doesn't seem durable, something I find to be typical of earbud charging cases featuring transparent lids. I also frequently found myself fumbling to correctly place the buds in their charging cradles, whereas with most other earbuds I can easily replace the buds in the case without having to look at them and give the process my full attention. The "blade light" on the stem is a cool aesthetic touch, which can be turned on or off, be made to blink, or fade in and out. It allows the earbuds to be more of a fashion accessory than a mere functional device. Pairing with my Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was immediate and automatic, though a dedicated pairing button on the case facilitates pairing the buds to non-Samsung devices.

With all this said, I do still consider the new design of the Buds 3 Pro to be an overall upgrade over the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Buds 2.