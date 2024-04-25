Nothing Ear (A) Vs Ear (2024): What's The Difference, And Which ANC Earbuds Are Best?

Dynamic Driver materials in each generation of Nothing Ear have changed significantly — sort of. Maybe more in name than in practice. The Nothing Ear (1) generation worked with Graphene, (2) with Graphene + PU, and now in 2024 it's all changed again — Nothing Ear (a) works with PMI + TPU while Nothing Ear has ceramic inside. This should, in theory, mean that Ear (2024) earbuds have a more professional sound — ceramic vs PMI and TPU, but really, the difference in practice has been negligible.

The only audio tech difference (beyond the materials) between the Ear and Ear (a) is the inclusion of LHDC 5.0 in the Ear — and not in the Ear (a). If you have one of the few audio-transmitting devices in the world released with LDC 5.0 right now, this might be a dealbreaker — otherwise, it's completely superfluous.

The more important codec here is LDAC. Nothing Ear (1) had LDAC, Nothing Ear (2) did not, and Nothing Ear (2024) and Nothing Ear (a) both have LDAC once again. If you're using an Android phone, chances are you have a device that supports LDAC (and SBC and AAC). If you have an iPhone, you do not have LDAC or LHDC at all — you just have AAC.

Nothing Ear (2) had ANC (active noise cancellation) up to 40 dB, and both Nothing Ear (2024) and Nothing Ear (a) now have ANC up to 45 dB.

With a Google Pixel 8 Pro, these earbuds sound noticeably better than their predecessors but not all that different from one another. With an iPhone 15, these earbuds sound pretty much the same as Nothing Ear (2).