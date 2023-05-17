Beats Studio Buds+ Review: A Snug-Fitting Sweet Spot For ANC Earbuds

From the look of the hardware, you'd be forgiven for not realizing the Studio Buds+ are new. That is unless you're looking at the exceptionally fetching transparent finish, which just slightly frosts the otherwise-clear plastic so as to give a glimpse of the gadgetry inside. Beats isn't the only company flirting with transparency, of course — Nothing already did the same thing earlier this year, with the Ear (2) earbuds — but it's still a sufficiently rare offering that it stands out. If you're not convinced, there are Ivory and Black/Gold finishes instead.

The charging case itself remains a little on the large side — for instance, it's wider and taller than Apple's latest AirPods Pro case — but its curved sides mean it slips easily into a pocket or bag. It's 49 grams on its own (around a tenth of a pound), or 59 grams with both earbuds inside, and the buds are IPX4 sweat-resistant and water-resistant. There's a USB-C charging port on the bottom of the case, but no wireless charging support. Beats says a full charge of both earbuds and case takes about two hours.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Once that's done, this is actually Beats' longest-lasting earbuds offering. With ANC on, the earbuds should last for up to six hours; that extends to nine hours with ANC switched off. A five-minute charge in this case is enough for up to an hour of ANC-off music playback. The case has sufficient juice for up to three full recharges, so you're looking at a hefty 24-36 hours of playback, depending on if you have active noise cancellation or Transparency mode on or off. The more expensive Beats Fit Pro would last up to 30 hours, while the regular Studio Buds could manage up to 24 hours.