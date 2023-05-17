Beats Studio Buds+ Review: A Snug-Fitting Sweet Spot For ANC Earbuds
Beats has come a long way from relying on big bass and rap videos to make their pitch. These days, earbuds like the new Beats Studio Buds+ build their case on active noise cancellation, lengthy battery life, and cross-platform flexibility whether you're an iPhone or an Android user.
Although once synonymous with a surfeit of low-end thump, modern-day Beats are a lot more balanced. The Studio Buds+ don't stint on musical performance, crisp and clear, and far more balanced than you might expect from the brand. It's not to say the bass is lacking, but it sounds more controlled — and doesn't overshadow the mids and high-end.
Rather than replacing the Studio Buds ($149.99) or the Beats Fit Pro ($199.99), the new Studio Buds+ slot in-between at $169.99. The pitch is a sweet spot of active noise cancellation (ANC) and longevity, with Beats squeezing larger batteries into both the charging case and the earbuds themselves. However, it's the updates to things like fit and connectivity that might make them a better buy.
More style, more battery life
From the look of the hardware, you'd be forgiven for not realizing the Studio Buds+ are new. That is unless you're looking at the exceptionally fetching transparent finish, which just slightly frosts the otherwise-clear plastic so as to give a glimpse of the gadgetry inside. Beats isn't the only company flirting with transparency, of course — Nothing already did the same thing earlier this year, with the Ear (2) earbuds — but it's still a sufficiently rare offering that it stands out. If you're not convinced, there are Ivory and Black/Gold finishes instead.
The charging case itself remains a little on the large side — for instance, it's wider and taller than Apple's latest AirPods Pro case — but its curved sides mean it slips easily into a pocket or bag. It's 49 grams on its own (around a tenth of a pound), or 59 grams with both earbuds inside, and the buds are IPX4 sweat-resistant and water-resistant. There's a USB-C charging port on the bottom of the case, but no wireless charging support. Beats says a full charge of both earbuds and case takes about two hours.
Once that's done, this is actually Beats' longest-lasting earbuds offering. With ANC on, the earbuds should last for up to six hours; that extends to nine hours with ANC switched off. A five-minute charge in this case is enough for up to an hour of ANC-off music playback. The case has sufficient juice for up to three full recharges, so you're looking at a hefty 24-36 hours of playback, depending on if you have active noise cancellation or Transparency mode on or off. The more expensive Beats Fit Pro would last up to 30 hours, while the regular Studio Buds could manage up to 24 hours.
A wider range of fit options
Extra longevity isn't the only advantage, here. Beats is throwing in a new set of ear tips, XS joining the existing S, M, and L sizes. Considering a snug fit is essential for getting the most out of ANC and musical performance, it's good to see another option. Personally, I'm still swayed by the wingtip fins the Beats Fit Pro come with, but I've been cursed with problematic ears when it comes to earbuds.
The other big change is to the "b" button. On the Studio Buds, the entire flat outer surface of each earbud is part of the button: it makes it easy to find with your finger, yes, but also prone to accidental taps. For the Studio Buds+, the button is now set into the earbud casing, and you have to press the upper portion of it to trigger it. It's a welcome improvement.
By default, a single tap toggles play/pause, double-tap skips forward, and triple-tap skips back. Press-and-hold switches between ANC and Transparency mode, but that can be changed: you can have it trigger volume up, volume down, or your phone's virtual assistant (there's "Hey Siri" support for iPhone users, too), or indeed have the button on the left earbud do something different to the one on the right. Ending a call can be done either with a single or a double tap.
Some compromises to hit the price
Running the show is Beats' own proprietary chipset, now in its second generation. That brings more to the table than the first-gen version in the Studio Buds, but means that a few features the Beats Fit Pro — with Apple's H1 chip — offer aren't here on the Studio Buds+. Spatial audio, for example, still doesn't get the head-tracking and personalization that the Beats Fit Pro can offer, and while the ANC is adaptive to the fit of the earbuds, it's not fully adaptive as on the H1-powered earbuds.
Nonetheless, side-by-side with the more affordable Studio Buds, the Studio Buds+ bring some big hardware and software enhancements. Even with the form factor looking much the same, the three microphones are now three times larger. The case has a 50% larger battery; each earbud has a 16% larger battery. There's also a new acoustic mesh on the earbud, plus a new venting and voice microphone port.
The result is a noticeable cut in wind noise and an increase in clarity during voice calls. Beats' ANC also seems more capable: it handled the background hubbub of an airplane cabin with no problem but also provided some much-welcomed respite from a shouting cat (which was, thankfully, not on the plane as well). Side by side with the second-generation AirPods Pro, Apple's earbuds have a slight edge still — at least, by my hearing — but they're also $80 more expensive. If ANC is your primary interest, I'm not sure what the AirPods Pro provide is worth that price delta.
Refining the cross-platform experience
Transparency mode, meanwhile, allows through some ambient sound so that you can keep your situational awareness. The most obvious application for that is when you're out listening to music, but not wanting to miss the sound of traffic or other potential perils. However, those who work from home and still want to listen out for kids, cats, or couriers — but stay ready for inevitable Slack hangouts — will find it useful, too.
Beats says Transparency mode has been improved "up to 2x" over Studio Buds, though I can't say I've noticed a vast change in performance. Sadly there's still no in-ear sensor: taking one or both earbuds out doesn't automatically pause your music. For that, you'll need Beats Fit Pro.
Some of the other compromises that the Studio Buds suffered have been removed, though. There's iCloud pairing now, for example, meaning once you've linked the Studio Buds+ with one Apple device, they'll show up on everything else signed into the same iCloud account. Automatic audio hand-off between iPhone and Apple Watch is supported, too, along with Find My support.
Greener earbuds
However, Android support has also long been a Beats priority, and that too has seen an upgrade with these new earbuds. There's support for Google Fast Pair, ecosystem pairing across every device signed into the same Google account, and multi-point support for audio switching between devices. Google Find My Device support is included, too. The only proviso is that Android users need the free Beats app in order to access settings and do things like firmware updates; iOS users can do that through the native Bluetooth settings page.
Nonetheless, it's a welcome nod to cross-platform flexibility, without forcing those in Apple's ecosystem to give up the sort of integrations they're now used to. I'm a fan of Beats' environmental efforts here, too: the packaging is intently smaller than for any other product, and made from 95% plant-based material either recycled or from sustainable forests.
The earbuds themselves are free of PVC, beryllium, and mercury, and they use recycled rare earth elements in the acoustic driver. Beats offers battery replacements, and the removed batteries are recycled, too.
Beats Studio Buds+ Verdict
What makes a set of earbuds "great" is a subjective thing. On the one hand, there's musical tuning: while Beats' preferred EQ isn't as low-end-heavy as once was the case, some people may still enjoy a lighter touch. The Studio Buds+ definitely come alive most for rap, RnB, dance, and pop music.
Then there's fit. Personally, my troublesome ears and I miss the silicone fins on the Beats Fit Pro, but I suspect the fourth ear-tip size Beats added here will keep most wearers happy. The same goes for the ANC: sure, maybe AirPods Pro or Beats Fit Pro edge ahead slightly on background noise cancellation, but they're also more expensive and have shorter battery life.
As an all-round package, AirPods Pro throw in more nuanced spatial audio, built-in AirTag features in the charging case, and wireless charging. That's great if you have the budget and are an iPhone user, but the Beats Studio Buds+ respond with a far more affordable price tag and are welcoming to Android users, too. That's a compelling combination of features, and it's hard not to see the Studio Buds+ as finding a sweet spot in not only Beats' range but Apple's array of earbuds, too. You'll find Beats Studio Buds+ in the Apple Store for a price of $169.99.