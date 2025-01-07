OnePlus 13 Review: The Smartphone To Beat In 2025

Look, I'm not going to tell you that you should ever want or need to put your smartphone in a dishwasher. But I am saying if you wanted to or needed to, and you had a OnePlus 13, you could; and I did.

Is this an absurd way to talk about a smartphone? Yes. Yes, it is. But here we are. Is this the reason you should buy the OnePlus 13? No, it is not. But it is one of many reasons you absolutely should buy this smartphone. It's the most ridiculous reason, which is why I love it. I don't love every part of this phone, but I love a lot of it.

I would argue, that this generation of OnePlus smartphone is something of a coming of age for this phone. OnePlus has been a lot of things to a lot of people. It's a source of fierce devotion by its fanbase. It's a "local boy done good" in the eyes of its early fans. It's the (insert the name of one of two popular phone makers in the U.S.) alternative phone maker. It can still be all of those things, but all of those sell this phone short. This is a damn fine smartphone in its own right, and I'm here to tell you about it. I've been using a OnePlus 13 review phone provided by OnePlus, and this is my full review.