OnePlus 12 Review: Getting It Right For The Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

OnePlus is on something of a roll lately. Just months after launching not only the best foldable of 2023 but indeed one of the best phones, the company is back with the OnePlus 12. It begs the question — can OnePlus keep up the same momentum? On the one hand, a slab phone is decidedly less sexy than a foldable, but on the other hand, it's a lot more practical, a lot less fragile, and basically half the cost.

The OnePlus 11 was a very solid offering in and of itself, and over the year, Oppo found a very good formula for its camera sensors, including most of its foldables. It has brought that formula to the OnePlus 12 as well. Add to that OnePlus's reputation for great software, fast charging, and speaking of charging — wireless charging is coming off hiatus and back into the game, so is this phone, launched at the end of January, the phone to beat this year? That's the question that needs to be answered.

This review was produced after using a OnePlus 12 review sample provided by OnePlus for two weeks on T-Mobile's network.