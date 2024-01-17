The Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Deals From AT&T, T-Mobile And Verizon

At one of the most awaited smartphone launch events of 2024, Samsung revealed the Galaxy S24 series, with Galaxy AI at its center. During Galaxy Unpacked, the company announced three new models. These include the vanilla Galaxy S24 (starting at $799.99), the Galaxy S24 Plus (starting at $999.99) with a bigger display and battery, and the top-tier Galaxy S24 Ultra (starting at $1,299.99).

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, all the smartphones come loaded with AI-based features that facilitate better communication and creation. For instance, the Live Translate feature enables real-time voice and text translations on phone calls. Then features like Chat Assist and Note Assist help users achieve the perfect conversation tone and generate summaries or templates.

You can not only click different perspectives from the multi-camera systems across the Galaxy S24 lineup but also add or remove the required parts in a picture with the help of Generative AI. Further, all the phones will receive seven generations of One UI and security upgrades.

Moreover, the Galaxy S24 is Samsung's first smartphone series with AI-enabled features at its core, driven by top-of-the-line hardware. And if you've decided to get your hands on one, we're here to help you get the best deal. Here's a roundup of the best Galaxy S24 deals from AT&T, Verizon, and Xfinity.