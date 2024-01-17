The Best Samsung Galaxy S24 Deals From AT&T, T-Mobile And Verizon
At one of the most awaited smartphone launch events of 2024, Samsung revealed the Galaxy S24 series, with Galaxy AI at its center. During Galaxy Unpacked, the company announced three new models. These include the vanilla Galaxy S24 (starting at $799.99), the Galaxy S24 Plus (starting at $999.99) with a bigger display and battery, and the top-tier Galaxy S24 Ultra (starting at $1,299.99).
Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, all the smartphones come loaded with AI-based features that facilitate better communication and creation. For instance, the Live Translate feature enables real-time voice and text translations on phone calls. Then features like Chat Assist and Note Assist help users achieve the perfect conversation tone and generate summaries or templates.
You can not only click different perspectives from the multi-camera systems across the Galaxy S24 lineup but also add or remove the required parts in a picture with the help of Generative AI. Further, all the phones will receive seven generations of One UI and security upgrades.
Moreover, the Galaxy S24 is Samsung's first smartphone series with AI-enabled features at its core, driven by top-of-the-line hardware. And if you've decided to get your hands on one, we're here to help you get the best deal. Here's a roundup of the best Galaxy S24 deals from AT&T, Verizon, and Xfinity.
Best Galaxy S24 deal at Verizon
From 1 p.m. ET today, Verizon will start accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 series. However, the devices will be available in stores beginning January 31.
New and existing customers on select Verizon Unlimited plans can trade in any Samsung phone (in any condition) and get a Galaxy S24 or the Galaxy S24 Plus on the provider. Further, the trade-in offer also provides a $1,000 discount on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Further, users will also receive a free Galaxy Watch and a Galaxy Tab.
Further, customers will also receive a free memory bump on pre-ordering any model in the lineup. Verizon also offers a 15% discount on the cases and screen protectors, 25% off on select chargers, and a whopping 50% off on the Buds2 Pro when purchased with a S24 series phone.
The vanilla Galaxy S24 (6.2-inch) will be available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow starting at $22.22 a month for 36 months. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Plus (6.7-inch) will be available in Incy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream colors, starting at $27.66 for 36 months.
Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, will be available in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow at $36.11 a month for 36 months. A 0% APR is applicable for all the monthly installment rates.
Best Galaxy S24 deals at AT&T and Xfinity
The Galaxy S24 series will be available for new and existing AT&T customers with the choice of Unlimited Your Way, which allows them to mix and match the provider's plans.
When upgrading to the Galaxy S24 or the Galaxy S24 Plus, users won't have to pay anything for the devices, provided they trade in a Galaxy phone (any year, any condition). Those eyeing the Galaxy S24 Ultra will get a $1,000 discount when trading in a Galaxy phone (any year, any condition).
Customers will also get a free upgrade to the variant with double the storage. For instance, AT&T customers who pre-book the Galaxy S24 with 128GB of storage will get the 256GB variants for no additional costs. However, this offer is only applicable on orders placed before January 30.
At the same time, new and existing Xfinity customers can get a Galaxy S24 (128GB) phone for free when they trade in their current phone. Buyers can also get up to $800 off and double the storage on a new Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Galaxy S24 by pre-ordering the device through January 30. Those who don't have a device to trade in can receive up to $500 off with pre-orders.
Best Galaxy S24 deals at T-Mobile
T-Mobile's offers will be available both for existing subscribers and new customers to the network. The headline offer is a "free" Galaxy S24+ (up to $1,000 off) when trading in an existing device on Go5G Plus, Go5G Next, or Magenta plans, via 24 monthly bill credits, plus tax. Or, that $1,000 can be applied to another Galaxy S24 series handset with a trade-in.
Alternatively, the smaller Galaxy S24 will be available "free" (up to $800 off) without a trade-in required, when a new Go5G Plus, Go5G Next, or Magenta line is added. Or, that $800 can be applied to any of the Galaxy S24 series with a new line on those plans, without a trade-in.
Preorders on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 handsets at T-Mobile will get a storage upgrade. Order a Galaxy S24 128GB, for example, and customers will get a 256GB version when it ships.
As for T-Mobile's Equipment Installment Plans, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will start at $54.17 per month, for 24 months, plus tax, with $0 down. The Galaxy S24+ will start at $41.67 per month with the same terms, while the Galaxy S24 will start at $33.34 per month.