The Gear We're Using To Cover CES 2025 - And Why You Might Want It, Too

CES 2025 is back in full swing, starting tomorrow. Dave McQuilling and Adam Doud are on the ground in Las Vegas, covering the latest in technology to come. Covering technology in a conference as large as CES is rarely easy, but it suits our "road-warrior" lives. You never know when you might need to drop down in a coffee shop and write out an article based on a cool thing you just saw.

To help with that, we at SlashGear thought it might be helpful to know what gear is helping our two writers get around town to tell you about all this great stuff during CES this year. Both writers have a few different items in their arsenal that are their standard, go-to pieces of equipment, and they're trying some new things along the way as well.

So, without further ado, here's the tech that's helping Adam and Dave bring you the latest at CES.