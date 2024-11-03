The Ultimate Tech Go-Bag: 10 Things I Never Travel Without (And Neither Should You)

A little while ago, my wife and I decided to set out on a spontaneous road trip that would take us to the neighboring state of Michigan and back. It was only a day trip, but even so, we found ourselves without some technology that, if we'd had a chance to plan better, we could've made sure to bring along. Notably, I found myself with a dead Apple Watch Series 10 and no Apple Watch Charger.

Fortunately, I was able to pick up a new Apple Watch Charger at a gas station a little while later, but it got me thinking — I travel so much for my job, including last-minute trips like this, that I should put together a sort of go-bag that could cover all my tech use cases. Not only that, but some of our readers might also be interested in how I put it together and what I used.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

When I'm leaving the house for an extended period, I can just grab my go bag and be confident that I won't run into a situation without the tech I need. The go-bag served me very well when I attended Snapdragon Summit for a week, where I learned about the future of Android processors. Here's how I assembled it and what I put in it, just in case, you want to make your own.

