Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Review: The Best WearOS Has To Offer, Spared No Expense

Let's get the obvious out of the way, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra features a design that is strikingly similar to the Apple Watch Ultra thanks to its squared-off design and orange band. While it's tough to argue that Samsung's recent design isn't in place to compete directly with Apple's most expensive watch, it's still a beautiful device with a premium feel.

At 47.4 x 47.4 x 12.1mm and weighing 60.5g, the Watch Ultra is a large and heavy smartwatch. As someone with larger wrists, I find this smartwatch to be nearly perfect in size, although I find it to be a tad too thick. Those with small wrists will likely find the Galaxy Watch Ultra far too large for them.

The right side features three programmable buttons. The top and bottom buttons respond to single, long, and double presses to activate different functions. The orange middle button is the quick button and by default is used to bring up the exercise menu. In case of emergencies, pressing the quick button for five seconds activates an 85db siren.

Steve Smith/SlashGear

While the quick button looks like it rotates allowing you to scroll through the menus, it doesn't. This means you need to interact with the display to scroll around. Samsung did include a software rotating bezel, but it pales in comparison to the physical rotating bezel of its previous devices.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is made from premium materials, resulting in a very durable build. You get sapphire crystal on the front, ceramic and sapphire crystal on the back, and a grade 4 titanium frame. It has an IP68 rating and is 10 ATM certified, giving it 100m water resistance for up to 10 minutes. It's also MIL-STD 810H certified, making this one of the most durable watches on the market.