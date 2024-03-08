OnePlus Watch 2 Review: A Decent Smart Wearable With Few Caveats

It's quite evident that OnePlus went all-in with the innards as well as the endurance aspect, and that is reflected in the watch's bulky profile. If you adore timepieces with bespoke chronographs and chunky looks, the OnePlus Watch 2 will suit your aesthetic palette just fine. Think of it as the Hublot, Favre Leubal, or the Corum for Wear OS smartwatches.

But for folks with thin wrists — like me — this one feels like putting a WWE heavyweight title around the waist of a featherweight-class boxer. I handed it over to my sister, and she instantly rejected the idea of wearing it for a full day, thanks in no part to "the hulking" profile and sheer weight. Plus, the design language also makes it abundantly clear that this watch targets a male audience.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

But all that bulk has a meaningful side to it. The chassis is made of stainless steel, which is not only heavier than aluminum but also tougher and ranks higher on corrosion resistance. The arm area has a brushed look, while the front profile has a polished metal luster. It's a subtle contrast that tries to balance the line between rugged appeal and a suave timepiece.

The screen is protected by 2.5D Sapphire Crystal that is said to rank at Level 8 on the Moh's hardness scale. In simple terms, it's very tough. This is the first watch that I haven't managed to scratch in a week, a pleasant surprise after painfully witnessing the pricey Apple Watch fall short of its durability claims. It survived two weeks of shifting between crowded trains, conference halls, badminton courts, and one trek, without attracting any scuff marks.