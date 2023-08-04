Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Review: More Than Just A Rotating Bezel

Samsung is slowly refining its Galaxy Watch to be a true contender among Android users in general, but especially Samsung users. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic finally brings back the fan-favorite rotating bezel, runs Samsung's newest One UI 5 Watch with Wear OS 4, and outshines the competition with its Super AMOLED display and peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

The Watch 6 Classic launches alongside the Watch 6, with the biggest $100 difference between the two being a physical rotating bezel versus a digital bezel. The minimal fingerprints and ease of scrolling that comes with the rotating bezel makes the Watch 6 Classic worth the extra money. The 6 Classic offers 43mm and 47mm sizes, a choice of silver or black for the watch body, and quite a few band sizes and styles.

Both watches offer a slew of accurate health, sleep, and activity tracking features. The most notable improvements here include personalized heart rate zones, more advanced sleep tracking and coaching capabilities, and the ability to possibly detect irregular and rapid heart rhythms that could indicate atrial fibrillation (AFib).

With its new software, holistic health features, and vibrant 1.3-inch display, as well as the resurrection of the glorious rotating bezel, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is one of the best smartwatches for Android users right now.