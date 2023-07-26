Galaxy Watch 6 Vs. Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: What's The Difference?

Samsung has pulled the wraps off its newest flagship foldable smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches at its second Unpacked event of 2023. With these announcements, the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic now sit on top of Samsung's lineup of smartwatches. The Classic, in particular, marks the revival of the beloved rotating bezel dial, which was previously ditched from the lineup when Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

The duo brings improved metrics for fitness and health data, more comprehensive sleep tracking, and better insights related to menstrual cycles. They are also the first set of smartwatches to run on Google's latest WearOS 4, with Samsung's most up-to-date One UI 5 Watch interface on top.

Besides new software features, the Galaxy Watch 6 series gets noted hardware improvements, including a new processor and more RAM for better management of active apps. The displays are now much brighter and offer distinct controls for the Always-On mode.

The new infrared sensor measures any changes in skin temperature, while a new locking mechanism for the band allows instant latching. And, there are hundreds of official band options to choose from.

While both smartwatches have countless new features and plenty of similarities, certain differences set the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic apart.