Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Could Be The Best Android iPad Pro Alternative So Far
Samsung is again attempting to outshine the iPad, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series is how it hopes to do that. For 2023, there'll be three versions of the tablet: smallest and most affordable, the Galaxy Tab S9; sitting pretty in the middle with optional baked-in 5G, the Galaxy Tab S9+; and finally, the biggest and most potent, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
They're the first in the Galaxy Tab S series to be dust- and water-resistant. They combine Armor Aluminum construction with a greater percentage of sustainable materials for extra green credibility. The S Pen is standard — and included in the box by default — while Samsung also fills in some of the more obvious gaps in Apple's iPad Pro range, like having a removable memory card slot.
For the first time, the entire Samsung Galaxy Tab S line-up uses a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display; 2023 also brings Samsung's Vision Booster system to its tablets, adjusting the screen settings, including color, contrast, and brightness to suit the ambient lighting. The smallest Galaxy Tab S9 has an 11-inch screen; the Galaxy Tab S9+ has a 12.4-inch panel. Finally, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a 14.6-inch screen; all three support 60-120Hz dynamic refresh rates.
A more flexible S Pen
Samsung's S Pen is included in the box, boasting 2.8ms latency and a more paper-like natural feel. The side button pressure sensitivity has been improved, Samsung says, to feel better, and the S Pen now charges whether it's oriented up or down on the magnetic dock. There's an IP68 rating for waterproofing for the stylus, while on the software side, Samsung says to expect improved handwriting recognition that now works in the search bar, browser, and app stores.
That's not the only software enhancement. Out of the box, the Galaxy Tab S9 series will run Android 12 on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, with the usual customizations from Samsung. Samsung Notes, for example, now supports multiple users collaborating live on the same note. There's GoodNotes support with S Pen-exclusive tools (like a pencil, felt tip pen, and marker) and ArcSite support.
DeX Mode now works with multiple windows, and the taskbar has been enhanced to add more features. It should be easier to resize windows without losing their content, too, Samsung promises. Multi-Control is easier to initiate, allowing copy & paste and drag & drop between the Galaxy Tab S9 and a PC or a Galaxy phone. Using the tablet as a second screen with a Windows laptop has also been streamlined, now a one-click process.
Looking good, sounding good
All three tablets come with WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, an on-screen fingerprint sensor, and quad stereo speakers — 20% larger than those in the Tab S8 — with AKG-tuned sound and Dolby Atmos support. There's also a microSD slot, compatible with up to 1TB cards. A 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus is standard across the line-up, with the Galaxy Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra adding an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, too.
On the front, the Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9+ have a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera for selfies. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra adds a regular 12-megapixel camera to that.
As for power, the Galaxy Tab S9 has an 8,400 mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S9+ gets a 10,090 mAh battery, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has an 11,200 mAh battery. In addition to handwriting recognition and the on-screen keyboard, there'll be two official keyboard accessories: a Book Cover Keyboard and a 2-in-1 keyboard.
Samsung is also committing to four generations of OS updates for each tablet and five years of One UI updates.
Big screen tablets still aren't cheap
The Galaxy Tab S9 will start at $799.99 with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. It'll also be offered in a configuration with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage.
The Galaxy Tab S9+ will start at $999.99, with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage; a version with 512GB of storage will be offered. Samsung will also have the Galaxy Tab S9+ Connected 5G, with an embedded 5GB modem — that has both a physical SIM slot and eSIM support — from $1,149.99.
Finally, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will start at $1,199.99. That will come with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage; a 512GB version will also be offered. There'll also be a Tab S9 Ultra with 16GB of memory and 1TB of storage. All versions will be offered in Beige and Graphite finishes and come in packaging made from 100% recycled paper.