Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 Could Be The Best Android iPad Pro Alternative So Far

Samsung is again attempting to outshine the iPad, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series is how it hopes to do that. For 2023, there'll be three versions of the tablet: smallest and most affordable, the Galaxy Tab S9; sitting pretty in the middle with optional baked-in 5G, the Galaxy Tab S9+; and finally, the biggest and most potent, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

They're the first in the Galaxy Tab S series to be dust- and water-resistant. They combine Armor Aluminum construction with a greater percentage of sustainable materials for extra green credibility. The S Pen is standard — and included in the box by default — while Samsung also fills in some of the more obvious gaps in Apple's iPad Pro range, like having a removable memory card slot.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

For the first time, the entire Samsung Galaxy Tab S line-up uses a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display; 2023 also brings Samsung's Vision Booster system to its tablets, adjusting the screen settings, including color, contrast, and brightness to suit the ambient lighting. The smallest Galaxy Tab S9 has an 11-inch screen; the Galaxy Tab S9+ has a 12.4-inch panel. Finally, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a 14.6-inch screen; all three support 60-120Hz dynamic refresh rates.