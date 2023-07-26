Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 And Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: Forced Evolution

Samsung launched its latest foldables to the market at its Unpacked event, held for the first time on its home turf — Seoul, South Korea. These two phones are launching under unique circumstances to previous launches. Today, Samsung faces its first real competition in the foldable space with not one but three other competitors bringing foldables to the North American market.

This year, we have already seen foldable competitors in the form of the Motorola Razr Plus and the Google Pixel Fold, and rumors suggest OnePlus will compete in this space before the summer is over. Suddenly, Samsung has gone from owning the market to simply having a slice of the market.

Samsung's early entrance will definitely give it some wiggle room, but for the first time in five years, Samsung has meaningful competitors stateside, so these foldables represent a new era in the space. Samsung needs to start paying attention to the world around it. We went hands-on with both of Samsung's new foldables for two hours in Seoul, South Korea, and here are our first impressions.