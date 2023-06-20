Latest OnePlus V Fold Leak Gives Us Our Best Look At The Foldable Yet

2023 is turning out to be an interesting year for OnePlus. The company already has several launches under its belt — including the OnePlus 11, the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, and the OnePlus Pad. In India, the company also launched the OnePlus 11R smartphone and a 65-inch TV called the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. Towards the end of the OnePlus 11 launch event in January 2023, the company, for the first time, teased what appeared to be its first-ever foldable smartphone. While OnePlus didn't officially confirm anything back then, at MWC 2023, which took place a month later, OnePlus COO Kinder Liu confirmed the company's intentions to enter the world of foldable smartphones.

Today, almost four months later, we have our first good look at the OnePlus V Fold, thanks to noted smartphone leaker Onleaks and Indian tech publication — Smartprix. From the leaked renders, it is evident that the OnePlus V Fold is the company's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-series rival. OnePlus appears to be in no mood to reinvent the wheel with the OnePlusV Fold, and it is clear the device borrows a lot of inspiration from the Galaxy Z Fold series, and its now familiar form factor. This means it has an inward folding display, along with a large cover screen that provides full functionality with the main display folded.

While the OnePlus V Fold borrows the Galaxy Z Fold's form factor, it still has its own visual identity and does look different. In fact, the design is also distinct from the OPPO Find N2, which many thought the OnePlus V Fold would be based on.