New OnePlus Foldables Leak Just Gave Away Two Big Details

Despite being around for a while, the market response to foldable smartphones has been mixed. While there has been a steady rise in the number of people showing interest in and buying foldable phones, the foldable segment continues to be dominated by one player — Samsung. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer pretty much pioneered the foldable phones and is reaping the benefits of the early mover advantage. Currently, Samsung sells two kinds of foldable smartphones under the super-expensive Galaxy Z Fold and relatively cheaper Galaxy Z Flip names. Given that the Galaxy Z Flip outsells the premium Galaxy Z Fold devices by a fair margin (via Omdia), it is evident that the demand for affordable foldable phones is on the rise. It seems OnePlus is seemingly on a mission to tap into this demand by launching not one, but two new "flagship killer" foldable phones.

According to a recent tweet by noted leaker Mukul Sharma, OnePlus has finalized the names for foldable smartphones it intends to announce soon. Given that we have been hearing about OnePlus' foldable smartphones for nearly a year now, there is a good chance that both of the OnePlus foldable phones could launch without further delay. Additionally, OnePlus' parent smartphone brand Oppo already has a fair amount of experience with foldable smartphones thanks to devices like the Oppo Find N2 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip. In a recent tweet, Mukul also confirmed the probable names of OnePlus' upcoming foldables.