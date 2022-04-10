OnePlus' First Foldable Phone Could Be A Rebranded OPPO Find N

Samsung pretty much dominates the foldable smartphones space today, and even though companies like Huawei, Motorola, OPPO, and Honor have released foldable phones in the past, none of those devices have officially made it to the U.S. In fact, the only foldable devices that consumers in the U.S. have been able to buy are the Moto Razr series from Motorola and the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series from Samsung.

With Google and Apple likely still a long way from launching their own foldable models, there is undoubtedly a gap in the market that smartphone brands could exploit — and now it looks like OnePlus is planning on doing exactly that. According to a recent report, OnePlus is working on a flagship-grade foldable smartphone that could potentially make it to the U.S. market.

The report comes courtesy of the usually trustworthy folks at Pricebaba, which cites famous smartphone leaker Yogesh Brar as the source of information. Unfortunately, very little is known about the yet-unreleased OnePlus foldable phone at this time, save for the fact that it will be a flagship-grade device. Yogesh, however, does claim that the model could draw a lot of inspiration from the Find N — a foldable smartphone released earlier this year by OnePlus' parent brand OPPO. In fact, there is a strong chance that OnePlus will simply rebrand the OPPO Find N and release it as its first foldable phone.