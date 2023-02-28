OnePlus Confirms Its Foldable Smartphone Is Coming Later This Year

While Liu did not go into details or even talk about the hardware specifications of OnePlus' first foldable phone, he did confirm that it would be a proper flagship device that will compete against the best in business when it launches in the second half of 2023. According to Liu, OnePlus wanted to perfect the foldable smartphone game before it entered the segment currently dominated by Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip devices — a reason he also cites for delaying the launch of its first foldable phone by a couple of years. Liu also indicated that the first OnePlus foldable phones will have several signature OnePlus features and will stand out for their fast and smooth user experience.

We have previously reported about OnePlus' foldable ambitions. Most of these initial reports centered around OnePlus' close relationship with its parent brand OPPO and the possibility of these handsets being called the "OnePlus V Flip" and the "OnePlus V Fold." Given that OPPO already sells two critically acclaimed foldable smartphones under the OPPO Find N lineup, the chances of OPPO taking these handsets and rebranding them as OnePlus devices were high. However, recent reports indicate that OnePlus' foldable phones could differ significantly from OPPO's existing offerings.

OnePlus is the newest Chinese smartphone brand that has confirmed its plans to enter the world of foldable phones. Given that Motorola, Honor, OPPO, and Xiaomi have already indicated their grand foldable ambitions, Samsung's unrivaled domination in this segment is under serious threat.