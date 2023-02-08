OnePlus Teases New Folding Phone To Give The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Some Competition

While foldable smartphones have been around for a while, this product segment is currently dominated by a single company — Samsung. Internationally, the only company offering some semblance of competition to Samsung in the foldable space is Motorola which markets its foldable phones under the Razr sub-brand. However, Motorola has been unable to update the Razr foldable lineup as frequently as Samsung — and despite these devices being well received by reviewers and consumers, they have not achieved mass market success.

Interestingly, several Chinese smartphone brands, including the likes of Huawei, Honor, OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi, have all come up with their own foldable devices. However, most foldable phones from these brands have largely been restricted to the Chinese domestic market, limiting their international availability. As Chinese brands continue to perfect the foldable game and eventually increase the global availability of their foldable phones, Samsung is likely to face serious competition.

One of the more notable foldable phone launches of recent times came from OPPO, which launched the Find N2 and the Find N2 Flip in select international markets. These devices have been well received across the board but do not pose much of a threat to Samsung owing to their limited availability. However, OPPO's more popular sub-brand OnePlus is trying to change this status quo. At the recent launch event announcing its 2023 product lineup, the company officially confirmed its ambition to enter the world of foldable smartphones.