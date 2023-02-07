OnePlus Reveals Its First Tablet With The OnePlus Pad
Nearly two years after OnePlus reportedly started working on it — and a handful of leaks later — the company has finally announced its first-ever Android tablet at a launch event held in India. The predictably-named OnePlus Pad debuted at the same event that saw the company launch its newest flagship smartphone — the OnePlus 11 5G — and a new in-ear TWS called the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.
With the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus is also hoping to pose a challenge to Samsung, which has been the only company to offer some semblance of competition to Apple. The latter, in case you didn't know, continues to dominate the global tablet market with nearly 50% market share. The launch of the OnePlus' first tablet comes at a rather interesting time as far as Android tablets are concerned. Per the latest stats from research firm IDC, worldwide tablet shipments have shown a 3.3% decline year over year as of the fourth quarter of 2022. However, with the tablet space likely to get new entrants in the form of the Google Pixel tablet and newer iPads in 2023, the ecosystem is expected to get more competitive in the coming months.
Coming back to the OnePlus Pad, while the company showcased most of the device's hardware specs, they are yet to share crucial details surrounding the availability and pricing of this device.
Everything to know about the OnePlus Pad
OnePlus touts its first Android tablet as a flagship device, and it justifies this claim by using MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 chip. While this chip has been around for a while now, is still powerful enough to run most things you throw at it. In addition, the device ships with up to 12GB of RAM on the top variant.
The OnePlus Pad also gets an 11.6-inch LCD panel that supports 144Hz refresh rate. What sets this display apart from the rest of the tablets is its unusual 7:5 aspect ratio which offers more screen real estate compared to standard 3:2 displays seen on iPads. Besides supporting Dolby Vision, the speakers used on the tablet also happen to be Dolby Atmos certified. Unfortunately, Oneplus stopped short of sharing the camera specs of the OnePlus Pad, but the device has a large camera bump akin to the one seen on the OnePlus 11.
OnePlus claims that the OnePlus Pad can deliver more than 12 hours of video watch time and up to one month of standby time using its massive 9510 mAh battery. Like other OnePlus products, this battery also supports the company's proprietary SuperVOOC charging format at 67W which can charge the tablet in 80 minutes. To make lives easier for OnePlus Pad owners, the device is designed to seamlessly connect with OnePlus smartphones to use their Wi-Fi without needing a separate SIM card.
OnePlus is yet to confirm the list of countries where it intends to launch the OnePlus Pad. However, when it does launch, customers will have the option to buy it with two accessories — the OnePlus Stylo stylus and Magnetic Keyboard — sold separately.