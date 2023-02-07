OnePlus Reveals Its First Tablet With The OnePlus Pad

Nearly two years after OnePlus reportedly started working on it — and a handful of leaks later — the company has finally announced its first-ever Android tablet at a launch event held in India. The predictably-named OnePlus Pad debuted at the same event that saw the company launch its newest flagship smartphone — the OnePlus 11 5G — and a new in-ear TWS called the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

With the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus is also hoping to pose a challenge to Samsung, which has been the only company to offer some semblance of competition to Apple. The latter, in case you didn't know, continues to dominate the global tablet market with nearly 50% market share. The launch of the OnePlus' first tablet comes at a rather interesting time as far as Android tablets are concerned. Per the latest stats from research firm IDC, worldwide tablet shipments have shown a 3.3% decline year over year as of the fourth quarter of 2022. However, with the tablet space likely to get new entrants in the form of the Google Pixel tablet and newer iPads in 2023, the ecosystem is expected to get more competitive in the coming months.

Coming back to the OnePlus Pad, while the company showcased most of the device's hardware specs, they are yet to share crucial details surrounding the availability and pricing of this device.