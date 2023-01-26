OnePlus Pad Tablet Leaks To Try Where Other Android Slates Failed

If you're looking for an Android tablet, your options are pretty limited at the moment. You basically have Samsung dominating the field with its Galaxy Tab lineup, and everyone else at least two steps behind. This is somewhat due to limited market appeal, but also thanks to a lack of commitment from tablet makers — especially when compared to Apple, which arguably leads the tablet market with its ever-popular iPad lineup.

The winds of change blow in the Android tablet world, though, and every few months there are whispers, rumors, and even devices launches from some of the biggest players in the Android space. Most recently, and perhaps most importantly, Google announced the launch of the Google Pixel tablet, slated to arrive at some point in 2023.

The Pixel Tablet is important to the Android world, not because it's destined to be a phenomenal tablet — which it may well be, but it remains to be seen — but because it means Google will be devoting significant resources to make Android more suitable for the big-screen format, allowing other Android tablet makers to also make more successful devices.

If the rumors are to be believed, OnePlus is also going to be joining the fray sooner rather than later. OnePlus has already made a name for itself, for better or worse, in the Android smartphone space as a company that delivers decent value and solid performance, despite some recent software blunders. Will the company manage to bring its success over to the tablet space?