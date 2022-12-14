This Is Why So Many People Hate OnePlus Phones

As Carl Pei, the founder of OnePlus writes on the OnePlus Community, the smartphone company started in 2013 as an effort to do things better, and with more transparency, than the contemporary manufacturers of the time. The idea was to run a company with a slim marketing budget, that produced excellent hardware that spoke for itself. OnePlus quickly became known for its feisty marketing campaigns that poked fun at the competition, and would go on to release the OnePlus One in June 2014 (via GSM Arena).

From the outset, you could tell that OnePlus was doing things differently, as is shown by GSMArena's review of the OnePlus One. Instead of overloading the device with unnecessary gimmicks and bloated software, the OnePlus one embodied its "Never Settle" motto by including everything necessary for flagship performance and nothing more. On top of its top-tier hardware, one of the biggest selling points for OnePlus was its software. OnePlus used CyanogenMod, a custom, lightweight, open-source Android ROM that was popular in the Android modding community for its customization, stability, and superior performance.

OnePlus had a winning recipe of low prices, excellent software, and great hardware that quickly made its phones a top choice on the hunt for a so-called "flagship killer." This trend continued for a few years, but as time wore on, OnePlus underwent some drastic changes that would lead its loyal fanbase to turn on the company.