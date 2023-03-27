Samsung SmartThings Station Review: One-Button Connected Home Control

Apologies in advance for the sheer volume of the word "smart" you're about to read. That descriptor has been part of Samsung's connected-home spiel for years, but when the company announced its SmartThings Station hub included support for networked electronics using the Matter interoperability standard, that certainly was an intelligent decision. If people are really going to go all-in on the smart home vibe, manufacturers would do well to admit that most real-life homes are not TV commercials where everything's made by the same brand.

The SmartThings Station does still favor Samsung Galaxy gadgets, which it scans for in order to reveal to you their location in your house at all times, but it also puts some very sophisticated and even fun automated control over reportedly thousands of products from hundreds of brands at your fingertips. Its Smart Button triggers up to three such automation instances that are relatively simple to set up.

Lights, speakers, ovens, thermostats, TVs, security cameras, garage doors, and much more will do your bidding automatically when they're reined into the SmartThings system — all from a coaster-sized device available in black or white. And the Station even doubles as a wireless fast charger, too.