Nanoleaf Lines Squared Review: Lights Will Guide Your Smart Home

Some LED lights literally cost a dime a dozen, but Nanoleaf products are like the Sonos speakers of LEDs. They connect in a modular fashion to form smart, network-connected, potentially multi-room systems with a focus on quality, high-tech, and aesthetic appeal. However, in addition, they also provide a creative outlet to users, who can manifest on their walls their own ideas for lights' layout, color combinations, and animated movements.

Now Nanoleaf has updated its offerings with the new Lines Squared kits of backlit LED light bars. In contrast to the previous and still available Lines systems, the Lines Squared light bars can now connect together at 90-degree angles, opening up new design possibilities or for example, the ability to outline doors, windows, etc. with them. The Lines lights use hexagonal connectors that only allow 60-, 120-, or 180-degree (straight line) angles, whereas the Lines Squared kits use square connectors that limit the angles to 90 or 180 degrees.

Combining both connector types would unlock even more design possibilities, but keep in mind that to do that, you'd need to purchase at least one Lines and Lines Squared kit, which will start to add up in cost. Just like Sonos speakers, Nanoleaf light systems aren't exactly cheap, but as we will see, in most ways you get what you pay for.

Nanoleaf provided a Nanoleaf Lines Squared Smarter Kit, Expansion Pack, and Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles for this review.