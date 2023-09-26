Apple Watch Series 9 Review: Being The Benchmark Is A Blessing And A Curse

The Apple Watch Series 9 might make you question just how much you need a smartwatch to actually do. Now with more processing power, more standalone capabilities, and more environmental credibility, 2023's upgrade to Apple's computer-for-your-wrist manages to simultaneously be its best mainstream wearable yet, and a fairly iterative update to the Apple Watch that came before it. In a way, that leaves the purchase decision an even easier one to make.

At first glance, the physical changes are slight. Apple still offers two sizes — 41mm and 45mm — and two materials, with the most affordable Apple Watch Series 9 being aluminum, and the more expensive in stainless steel. Aluminum case models start at $399 in 41mm form and $429 in 45mm form and get an Ion-X front glass, versus sapphire crystal on the stainless steel watches, which start at $699 and $749, respectively; either way, the rear is ceramic and sapphire crystal. GPS+Cellular is a $100 option on the aluminum each version, and standard on the stainless steel.

Though unchanged in resolution, the displays on the Series 9 models get an important update to brightness. The headline figure is the new 2,000 nit maximum, double that of the Series 8, and making a big difference to outdoor visibility. Arguably more useful, though, is the new 1 nit minimum brightness, which allows the Apple Watch Series 9 to be even less distracting in Sleep Focus mode.

The other big improvement is the new S9 System in Package (SiP), the Apple Watch Series 9's "mechanism" in traditional watch terms. Faster and more power-frugal than the old S8, it promises smoother graphics and swifter apps. In practice, the improvements are mild, but the Apple Watch animations certainly are sleek and lag-free.