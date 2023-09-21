How To Install WatchOS 10 On Your Apple Watch (And Which New Features You'll Get)

Apple has officially released watchOS 10, a few months after announcing the software update at WWDC. WatchOS 10 is a major update, overhauling the software experience on Apple Watch. For starters, several Apple Watch apps, including Weather, Maps, World Clock, Messages, Activity, and more, have been redesigned and now use the entire display. Apple Watch is also finally getting widgets, which are displayed in a Smart Stack that adapts to your usage and schedule. You can rotate the Digital Crown to view widgets from any watch face.

Control Center is becoming easier to access by pressing the side button, and double pressing the Digital Crown brings up recent apps. Apple Watch is getting some new watch faces, too, including Snoopy, Palette, Solar Analog, Nike Globe, and Modular Ultra. Cyclists will get access to new features such as automatic workout detection, calorimetry for e-biking, and Fall Detection, while hikers will be able to see a three-dimensional elevated view in the Compass app and topographic maps in Apple Maps.

Other new features include the ability to log your moods and emotions in the Mindfulness app, measure time spent in daylight, share your contact information with NameDrop, and play a video message left in FaceTime. If watchOS 10 is available for your Apple Watch, you can download it using your iPhone or via the Settings app on your smartwatch.