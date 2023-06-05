watchOS 10 Gives Apple Watch A Huge App And UI Refresh

At Apple's WWDC event, nearly every Apple device got a redesign or refresh, and the Apple Watch is no exception with the introduction of watchOS 10. The new operating system is a complete redesign from prior iterations of the wearable OS.

Much like the newly announced iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 allows you to see much more information at a glance right from the watch's screen without having to go through menus. The crown now has added functionality to pull up what Apple calls a "Smart Stack." It's a customizable widget tray that allows you to add reminders, timers, and health metrics.

Even the watch faces themselves have been redesigned and now have the added bonus of changing color over the course of the day if you so desire. Plus, Apple is adding new animated watch faces featuring Snoopy and Woodstock from the "Peanuts" comics that change depending on the weather and current time.