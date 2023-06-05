iPadOS 17 Brings Customizable Lock Screen And Multiple Timers

iPadOS 17 has just been announced, and it seeks to add a lot more usability (and infinitely more widgets) to Apple's ubiquitous line of tablets.

First and foremost, the lock screen has been given a makeover, similar to what the iPhone currently has, and is touted to be significantly more modular than previous iPadOS iterations that didn't offer much in the way of customization options. You can now set multiple wallpapers and fonts and use different themes. Plus, the screen can feature all of your reminders, the battery life of connected devices, multiple timers, and likely more.

With the new OS, you no longer have to open the app to interact with onscreen widgets. That means you can set your timers, complete your reminders, and mess with any smart devices you have without having to go through any menus. All of this is accomplished through the new widget sidebar that iPadOS 17 brings.