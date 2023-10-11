Google Pixel Watch 2 Review: Festooned With Sensors

The sleek domed glass of the original Pixel Watch looked great, so it's not a surprise that Google opted not to change much about the exterior design for the Pixel Watch 2. The watch face blends nicely with the bezel to create the impression of an edge-free screen, an effect that is enhanced by the dome of the glass exterior. The haptic crown and side button are a marvelously tactile way to operate the watch and offer a very realistic mechanical feel.

Due to our issues with the wristband of the Pixel Watch 2 (more on that later), our reviewer found himself doing some unexpected durability testing of the device. While snapping photos of birds, the pin holding the watch band in place popped out, and the watch slipped, plummeting to the concrete path from eye height.

The fall from over five feet resulted in only a tiny nick in the metal rim of the watch. The face of the watch was entirely unmarred by the incident, or by any of the usual wear and tear a smartwatch was expected to stand up to during our time testing the Pixel Watch 2.

This durability is thanks to the use of 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 covering the display, and the watch is IP68 water resistant, so it's dust-proof and can withstand being submerged under 1.5 meters of freshwater for 30 minutes.