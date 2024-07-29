Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Review: AI Tools, Sleep Apnea Detection, Battery Boost

Because I tested Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic last year, I was excited to get my hands on the new Galaxy Watch 7 here in 2024 to see what improvements had been made. This new device has many of the same features and hardware as the Galaxy Watch 6 (and Classic), including battery size, RAM, durability ratings, and sensors. If we're comparing to the Watch 6, we lose no physical controls — but if we compare to the Watch 6 Classic, we lose the rotating hardware bezel. I adored the physical rotating bezel on the Watch 6 Classic, and I've noticed its absence during this review, but there's still a lot to love about Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7.

The Galaxy Watch 7 packs double the storage compared to its predecessor, along with an updated processor for speedier performance and a new UI based on Wear OS 5. The new OS features AI-powered tools, like a daily Energy score and personalized Wellness Tips to help you stay on track with your goals, and eventually, the new OS and its AI features will be headed to older Galaxy Watch models via an update.

But are these changes worth upgrading your existing Galaxy Watch? Samsung provided me with a Galaxy Watch 7 for testing — let's dive into what I liked and disliked about Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7, and what you might want to consider before buying one.