The Best Smartwatches For Android Users, Ranked
What makes a great Android smartwatch? That really depends on what you wear it for. People who regularly work out may want one that has varied fitness-tracking features. Others who have specific Android phone models may want a wearable to match their mobile devices for better integration. Whether you're a smartwatch newbie who doesn't necessarily need all the frills of a top-of-the-line brand or you're an experienced gadget enthusiast willing to lay down money for the best of what's available, you should be able to find one that satisfies your feature requirements, style preferences, and budget.
If you follow the smart wearable tech trend, you may notice that the same manufacturers appear pretty regularly on previous best-of smartwatch roundups, with newer and more improved versions of already-released timepieces popping up the year they come out. The latter is great if you already own a particular smartwatch and would like to pay for the upgrade. However, if you're not sure what's considered an excellent smartwatch these days, here's a quick ranking of some of the best currently on the market that include Android support.
5. Fitbit Sense 2
Pegged primarily as a sleep tracker and stress management device, the Fitbit Sense 2 is a great all-around health monitoring device. This Android smartwatch is stacked with useful features, including heart rate tracking and blood oxygen level monitoring. Some of the device's more notable perks are its ability to provide more detailed stress and heart rhythm assessments through the app via built-in sensors designed to take electrodermal activity (EDA) and electrocardiogram (ECG) measurements. The timepiece also has a user-friendly interface and a lightweight strap that's comfortable enough to wear 24/7.
The Sense 2's battery life is a bit low at about six days of regular use, but if you're already a Fitbit user and are subscribed to Fitbit Premium, frequent charging of the device may not be a big deal in exchange for an extended list of trackable insights — a wellness report, daily readiness, stress management, sleep scores, and blood glucose trends — and access to over 200 workouts and mindfulness exercises. You can also use it with both iOS and Android mobile devices. To get your hands on the Sense 2 smartwatch, you will need to pay at least $289.99 on Amazon.
4. Garmin Venu 2 Plus
Garmin is one of the most popular brands in the smartwatch space, and one of its best models you can get to support your sports and fitness goals is the Venu 2 Plus. On top of it looking like a classic watch, it has features that let you access important smartphone functions on your wrist. There's a version of the Venu 2 Plus that has voice functionality so you can make phone calls and interact with your phone's virtual assistant (while the watch is connected) via the wearable's built-in speaker and microphone. It can last up to 10 days while on battery saver mode.
What makes the Venu 2 Plus a great tool for workout buffs is its reliable fitness and health tracking. You also can control music playback, which is great for when you need a hype-up soundtrack during exercise. If you happen to be a runner, you also get access to Garmin Coach, an adaptive training platform that helps you construct a more achievable and effective workout program — complete with rest and recovery days — to prepare for a running race.
If you want a solid sports smartwatch that you can also wear for dressier occasions, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus is a great investment. It's pricey at $449.99 on Amazon, but if you want a downgraded version without the voice functionality, you can get the Venu 2S instead, currently on sale for $359.99 on Amazon.
3. TicWatch Pro 5
If you want a snappy smartwatch that can rival more well-known name brands in terms of performance, look into the TicWatch Pro 5 by Mobvoi. It's armed with a Snapdragon W5+ processor and runs on Google's Wear OS 3.5, a combination that pretty much guarantees quicker response time to tasks and switching between apps. It's also hailed as one of the better Android smartwatches to get in terms of battery life that may be extended even further thanks to its unique dual-layer display that offers a minimalist view of the time, date, step count, heart rate, and battery level. To top it off, it has a fast-charge feature that can make its battery life go from zero to 65% in only half an hour.
In terms of health metrics that you expect from a smartwatch, thanks to its accompanying Mobvoi Health app, you get pretty much every type of insight you'd need and want from a smartwatch to accurately track your overall fitness. It comes with over 100 workout modes and has sensors that let you monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen saturation round-the-clock.
The TicWatch Pro 5 is a classic and professional-looking piece, as well. Although it comes in Obsidian Black, you can dress it up with other colored silicone rubber straps that are also sold by Mobvoi. You can buy it on Amazon for $349.99.
2. Google Pixel Watch
Since Android is a Google product, you can rest assured that the company's own smartwatch will be on the list of the best wearables to get if you are an Android user. The Google Pixel Watch combines the best of what Google and Fitbit (which is owned by Google) have to offer. Take whatever you found interesting about the Fitbit Sense 2 and beef it up with the availability of essential Google apps, including Google Assistant. You can do things like answer text and email messages and phone calls, listen to music, and digitally pay for things using Google Wallet.
Despite the inclusion of useful Fitbit features, a lot of reviews online don't seem to be wowed by the Pixel Watch as a fitness tracker, with many of them suggesting that you get a Fitbit-brand smartwatch instead for more efficient activity-tracking if that is what you require. However, if you have a Pixel phone and earbuds and are not necessarily looking for a smartwatch to track your fitness goals, it might be worth keeping your timepiece within the Google family to ensure a more seamless experience. You can get the Pixel Watch with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for $349.99 on Amazon, which would require you to keep your phone nearby to access texts and calls. If you want to stay fully connected without having to keep your smartphone close, you can get the LTE version for $399.99 on Amazon.
1. Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Samsung has produced some of the best smartwatches currently available in the market, and the company's top offering is the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. It's got an extensive slate of useful features, such as auto-tracking that ensures all running or swimming workouts are recorded even if you forget to press start, as well as a reversible route-tracking feature that can efficiently guide you through a challenging walk, hike, or bike ride. You can also manually track over 90 exercise types, including push-ups, jumping jacks, and squats. Other notable health features include comprehensive sleep tracking, body composition analysis, and built-in heart rate and ECG sensors.
Much like when the Pixel Watch is used alongside fellow Pixel products, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro is at its best in terms of functionality when paired with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone — most of its premium features are exclusive to the brand. Despite this, the watch is still highly considered one of the best you can get as an Android user, with many buyers complimenting its great battery life. You can get the Galaxy Watch5 Pro for $499.99 on Amazon. If you don't mind losing certain features that only the Pro version has — namely the route-tracking feature — you can opt for the more affordable Galaxy Watch5, which is $279.99 on Amazon.
Best smartwatch for Android users on a budget
Are you interested in some of the core features found on a smartwatch but don't want to spend too much? Then check out the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro — the fact that it ranks high up on Amazon's current list of bestselling smartwatches should not go unnoticed. Right off the bat, the Bip 3 Pro sort of resembles the Apple Watch, minus the hefty price tag and extended slate of features. However, it's got the making of a suitable starter smartwatch.
It has a pretty sleek design with a fairly large screen that can be customized via the editable watch face. It has a 5 ATM water resistance rating, making it safe to keep the watch on in the shower or pool. If you are interested in using the timepiece to track a variety of workout types, you'll have 60 sports modes to choose from.
Other notable features include round-the-clock heart rate monitoring, a built-in oximeter, and a reliable sleep tracker that provides comprehensive nifty sleep score statistics through the companion app. The best things about this watch are its stellar battery life of up to 14 days of regular use and the fact that you can pair it with either an Android or iOS mobile device, so it'll remain usable even if you ditch Android in the future. In addition, its affordable price of $59.99 on Amazon makes it a good option for those who don't want to spend too much.