TicWatch 5 Pro Review: This Premium Smartwatch Has A Trick Up Its Sleeve

The not-so-secret feature that's behind the amazing battery life comes in the form of the second screen that rests on top of the first screen. This second screen is more of a typical LCD screen with large blocky numbers that can tell you the time, date, steps, heart rate, and battery level all at a glance. You can also rotate the crown to get a more details heart rate and pulse ox reading or even pull up a compass so you can navigate, all using this ultra-low power screen.

By default, when you lift your wrist to look at your watch, this second screen is what you'll see, so you can check the time and move on without having to power up the OLED screen. It's only when you tap the screen that the OLED springs to life so you can see your fancy Wear OS watch face, check notifications, etc. But arguably most of the time you lift the watch, it'll be to check the time and this screen will fit that bill admirably.

This ends up being a perfectly reasonable setup, though if you prefer you can opt to use the always-on-display or flip on the OLED by default, but you will see drastically reduced battery life if you go that route. As it stands, using the watch with the second screen turned on by default, the watch easily lasted four days before it had to be charged up. Speaking of which, it also charges up fast — 65% in the first 30 minutes and back to full in under 90 minutes.