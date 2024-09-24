Apple iPhone 16 Pro Review: The Future Is Expensive

Whether the iPhone 16 Pro is untapped or unfinished is more than just a question of cynicism. Apple's newest flagship smartphones — once again offered in regular and Max sizes — promise the fastest processors, the best photography, and the most impressive displays, but the AI side of all that is lagging the hardware. It means that the device you spend $999 or more on today isn't, frankly, Apple's true vision of what the iPhone 16 Pro ought to be.

Advertisement

As has been Apple's strategy for the past few years, now, it's refinement not revolution in the iPhone 16 Pro's design. The frame is titanium, with a smooth, tactile microblasted finish; it's sandwiched by two slabs of Ceramic Shield glass, which Apple says is twice as tough as rivals when it coms to toughness. I'll be curious to see how it handles micro-scratches, mind, as in my experience Ceramic Shield is better at withstanding accidental drops, but picks up screen blemishes far more easily.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The screen is a little bigger — 6.3 inches on the iPhone 16 Pro, and 6.9-inches on the iPhone 16 Pro Max — and the bezels a little smaller, though you'd need to have this generation and the previous side-by-side to really notice. It makes the phones themselves slightly larger, though even with my average-sized hands the Max doesn't feel any more unwieldy than its predecessor did.

Advertisement

Chris Davies/SlashGear

There's a bigger impact on daily quality of life from how dim the new screen can go: just 1 nit of brightness, which pays dividends in dark bedrooms when you don't want to disturb your partner with your insomniac doom-scrolling. You can drag it to the minimum in iOS 18's redesigned Control Center, which now splits its switches and buttons into three screens: Favorites, Music, and Wireless.