Google Pixel 9 Pro Review (And 9 Pro XL Too): Here's The Difference

If you're looking at a new Pixel 9 Pro, or 9, or 9 Pro XL, you may be confused at first glance. The differences between the devices are less apparent than they were with past generations of Pixel devices. They all look very similar, they all run the latest version of Android, and they all have access to Google's new AI companion Gemini, right out the box.

There are 3 devices now where in past years there were just 2. With the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, we had one smaller in size and lesser in features, and one larger device with better features. In 2024, Google's thrown a tiny wrench into the mix with the Pixel 9 Pro.

If you remove the Pixel 9 Pro from the trio, you still have the same sort of pair of devices — Pixel 9 is the "smaller-lesser" device, Pixel 9 Pro XL is the "larger-better" device. They're both comparable in size to their predecessors too — Pixel 8 vs Pixel 9 and Pixel 8 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro XL.

The new tier is the Pixel 9 Pro, which gives the user a "smaller-better" option. Unfortunate for the user paying extra-super-close attention to the starting prices of each device, the entry price for a Pixel 9 is still $100 more than it was last year.

But prices aside, what are we looking at here with the Pixel 9 Pro? Does it make sense to pay either $999 or $1099 for the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL? Or should you simply opt for the entry-level Pixel 9 at $799? Google sent me the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL for testing in this review and our review of the Pixel 9.