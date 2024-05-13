Google Pixel 8a Review: Round Around The Corners, Cute, And Cost-Effective

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Google Pixel 8a is a great phone, not unlike its predecessors. Google's Pixel phones have always been decent, delivering a simple Android mobile experience with very little to fret about. The cameras have always been top-notch, and Google's been consistent with software updates and software support. At this point, what's left to say?

The Google Pixel 8a is the most basic and inexpensive version of Google's pure Android experience — without being so basic as to feel cheap. You can find the device in four colors: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Aloe (green), and Bay (blue). I have the Bay version here, provided by Google for this review along with a matching official Google case (also in blue). If you're planning on going for the new Aloe version, I'd recommend seeing it in person, first — it is even more intense than you might expect.

This Bay Blue Google Pixel 8a is a soothing, lovely piece of industrial design that's pleasing to look at and handle. What I need to decide here is if I'd be happy if I'd purchased this device instead of any other similarly-priced smartphone on the market today — or if I'd be better off spending a little more for a significantly better piece of hardware. Assuming there is one, of course.