Google Pixel 9 Review: Here's What You Need And The Pro You Won't Miss

The Google Pixel 9 is one of three Pixel smartphones set to release in late Summer 2024. The Pixel 9 replaces the Pixel 8 in the lineup with a set of simple upgrades and a price that's $100 more than the starting price of 2023's release. The Pixel 9 Pro is almost identical in size to the 9 but has a starting price that's $100 more than the 9 and has a sharper, brighter display and better set of cameras.

Advertisement

Google provided me with a Pixel 9 (as well as a 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL) to test for this review. While you'll learn what it's like to use and work with a Pixel 9, I've also run down the differences between the Pro and non-Pro versions of this generation of devices. In brief: If you don't hold them right next to one another, you could very easily mistake one for the other.

Pixel 9 is an upgrade over its predecessor for a number of reasons, but for the average user, one of the most important might very well be the significant change in industrial design. This generation brings back flat edges. They feel different. When you use a device like this more than any other object in your day-to-day life, a change like this matters. In every other way that I've tested the device, the 9 is about as smooth an upgrade to the Pixel 8 as one could possibly want.

Advertisement