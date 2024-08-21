Google Pixel 9 Review: Here's What You Need And The Pro You Won't Miss
The Google Pixel 9 is one of three Pixel smartphones set to release in late Summer 2024. The Pixel 9 replaces the Pixel 8 in the lineup with a set of simple upgrades and a price that's $100 more than the starting price of 2023's release. The Pixel 9 Pro is almost identical in size to the 9 but has a starting price that's $100 more than the 9 and has a sharper, brighter display and better set of cameras.
Google provided me with a Pixel 9 (as well as a 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL) to test for this review. While you'll learn what it's like to use and work with a Pixel 9, I've also run down the differences between the Pro and non-Pro versions of this generation of devices. In brief: If you don't hold them right next to one another, you could very easily mistake one for the other.
Pixel 9 is an upgrade over its predecessor for a number of reasons, but for the average user, one of the most important might very well be the significant change in industrial design. This generation brings back flat edges. They feel different. When you use a device like this more than any other object in your day-to-day life, a change like this matters. In every other way that I've tested the device, the 9 is about as smooth an upgrade to the Pixel 8 as one could possibly want.
Pixel 9 vs Pro
If you hold the Pixel 9 next to the Pixel 9 Pro (not the XL), you'll wonder why one costs more than the other. The devices look very, very similar. Both devices have the same processing power, battery size, and built-in security systems. The Pro has a sharper and brighter display with more options as well as a significantly better set of cameras.
The Pixel 9 has a 1080 x 2424 pixel OLED display. The 9 Pro has a 1280 x 2856 pixel LPTO OLED display — both are 6.3-inches large.
The Pixel 9 Pro also has an Ultra-Wideband chip which will be largely useless to you unless you knew what it was before reading this article. The 9 Pro also has a temperature sensor — like the Pixel 8 Pro. In effect, the Pixel 9 is the spiritual successor to the Pixel 8, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the successor to the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro (non-XL) gives consumers a Pro version of the smaller of two devices where, in the past, the smaller device had fewer features than the larger.
Also note: Every feature on the Pixel 9 Pro is also present on the Pixel 9 Pro XL — the only differences are in the battery size and the display. So every time I say "the Pro," I could just as easily mean one as the other.
If you do not care about the resolution and brightness of your phone's display and you do not care about having the most advanced cameras available, there's little reason for you to pay more money for the "Pro" versions of the Pixel 9.
Gemini AI Onboard by Default
The Google Pixel 9 is just as capable as the Pixel 9 Pro at running Gemini AI. Just hold down the power button or say "Hey Google" and you'll get a brand new way to interact with your phone. The Pixel 9 starts Google's likely-inevitable process of replacing Google Assistant with Google Gemini — but they're still separate entities right this minute. For now, the difference is best explained by pretending both entities are people: Google Assistant is meant to work for you, like an assistant, while Google Gemini is meant to work with you, like a companion.
Google Assistant still exists in the Google Pixel 9 for several reasons — not least of these because Gemini needs the already-established abilities of Google Assistant to complete certain tasks. The Google Pixel 9 is packed with options that you can fiddle with that allow or disallow one or both systems to handle tasks and/or access your data.
To further complicate things, purchase of a Pixel 9 includes a year-long subscription of Gemini Advanced. You can use Gemini for free, or you can sign up for Gemini Advanced, a system that can think a little more intensely on more complicated problems (if you want to send it queries that require intense problem solving) — and Advanced will gain access to new features first, in the future.
Or you can turn Gemini off by opening your Settings and heading to Google, Settings for Google apps, "Search, Assistant & Voice" (AKA Settings), Gemini Settings, Digital Assistants from Google, and tap Google Assistant. That'll turn Gemini off (as your assistant, anyway). On that same page you can also tap the link that says "You can turn off your digital assistant from Google at any time" and tap "Turn off."
Camera
The camera system on the Google Pixel 9 is ever-so-slightly better than it was with the Pixel 8. The front-facing camera is almost identical except for the addition of PDAF — AKA autofocus — which could make a big difference for you if you use your device for selfies and video chat.
The back-facing camera array is exceedingly similar to its predecessor — at least when it comes to its main camera sensor. But the addition of a much-improved ultrawide sensor seems to make all the difference, especially since it's rolling with dual-pixel PDAF instead of simple autofocus.
Above and below you'll see a collection of photos captured with the Google Pixel 9's back-facing camera array.
Photos shown above and below were captured in a variety of environments and lighting setups, up close and at a distance. Details aplenty, accurate color, and "this looks just lovely" results.
Battery
Battery life on the Pixel 9 is highly decent — as is generally the case with most smartphones in their first few weeks of use. If this device ends up aging anything like the Pixel 8 — which we've been testing for a little less than a year at this point — average battery life (from 100% to nearly zero) ends up being around 8 hours with standard daily use. That includes looking at social networks and scrolling for a few hours, snapping a few photos, and setting alarms overnight. Our testing yielded battery life results more or less the same as we saw with the Pixel 8.
Also much like we saw with the Pixel 8, the Pixel 9 is capable of extremely battery life if all of its battery conservation features are put in effect. Turn the brightness down, use the Battery Saver, turn off mobile data, avoid streaming content and capturing videos with the camera — and you'll see your battery life extended well beyond a day.
Wrap-up
The Google Pixel 9 is worth the amount of money you'll likely pay to own it. This device is every bit the step up from the Pixel 8 that you'll wish it was, especially if all you're looking for is a slightly better set of cameras and a hardware redesign that actually, truly makes a difference to the average user. The edges have been round for years — now they're flat.
You'll also get the latest version of Android and Google's guarantee that you'll have 7 years of updates to both the operating system and security software. A few years ago, such a promise would have been shocking — now it's just a very welcome "must have."
I would recommend that you purchase one of Google's cases for the device at the same time as you purchase the smartphone as Google's cases work well and keep with the tone of the design of the phone. If you're the sort of person who drops their phone on concrete fairly regularly, you should get a more hardcore protective case.
You can purchase the Google Pixel 9 from The Google Store online for $799 in a variety of colors: Wintergreen (as reviewed), Peony, Porcelain, or Obsidian. You can purchase either the 128GB internal storage space version for $799 or get the 256GB version for $899. Or you can do your wallet a favor and roll with the most inexpensive entry point into the Pixel phone universe with the Google Pixel 8a for a comparatively low $499.
Or you can go completely the other direction — top tier, top specs — and check out the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL with base costs of $999 and $1099 respectively.