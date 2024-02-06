Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 16 Review: Top-Tier Foldable Computer Tech

While the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is an innovative piece of foldable technology, it's not going to be the perfect computer for everyone. If you find yourself torn between getting a tablet or a laptop, the X1 Fold is the perfect solution.

It has a beautiful, large 16.3-inch OLED display to work on, internal specs that can handle simple work tasks, and multiple configurations to switch between, making it easy to work while traveling, whether you're in the car, on an airplane, or in a hotel room with a desk. When you pair the TrackPoint keyboard and Lenovo's Precision Pen with the X1 Fold, it truly creates a computer setup that's both portable and easy to use.

That said, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is expensive at around $3,300, and it's not powerful enough to run graphically demanding games or other spec-hungry programs. If you want a portable computer that can play games like "Cyberpunk 2077" with ease and sometimes act as a tablet, opt for a 2-in-1 laptop instead with a stronger CPU and possibly even a discrete GPU.

Alternatively, if you want a portable computer for only simple tasks that's lightweight, a powerful tablet like the iPad Pro might be a better option for you. You can pair a keyboard and mouse with a tablet via Bluetooth to make it easier to work with.

In short, the X1 Fold is a neat, innovative computer, but the latest and greatest foldable display technology used in it is so new that the price isn't going to be low enough yet for many people. For the niche group of people who want a computer that's almost equal parts tablet and laptop, the X1 Fold is an excellent choice.

You can purchase the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 16 for approximately $3,279.50 at B&H Photo soon.