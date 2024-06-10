Apple Intelligence Is Official And It Promises To Supercharge Siri

At WWDC today, Apple made big updates to everything from the iPad (hooray, the Calculator app is finally here) to the announcement of MacOS Sequoia. But one announcement will dwarf them all: Apple AI is finally here. No, not artificial intelligence. Apple would prefer you call it Apple Intelligence. The company has finally joined the rest of the tech industry in using generative AI to power a suite of new features on its platforms. So, from MacOS to Siri, Apple's ecosystem is getting an AI overhaul that may excite some AI enthusiasts.

Siri is getting the most massive changes, long overdue for Apple's integrated voice assistant. Apple is using AI to integrate it more deeply into the system and experiences. It will also use Apple Intelligence to understand context and personal information. Apple claims this will all be done securely. Craig Federighi noted, "It has to be done right. You should not have to hand over all the details of your life." Nevertheless, the details of your life will be at least borrowed temporarily to give users AI-powered features, with Apple claiming that personal data is used exclusively to fulfill prompts, with no access given to Apple. However, privacy aside, some of the new features do sound useful, especially those in Siri. Here's what's coming.