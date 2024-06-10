MacOS Sequoia Finally Gives Us Proper iPhone Mirroring, Complete With Notifications

At the WWDC 2024 event, Apple announced a litany of new features that are coming with MacOS Sequoia. One such feature is iPhone Mirroring, that like the name suggests, mirrors your phone screen on your Mac — a feature that previously required either third-party apps, or less than useful facsimiles. It can be used for more than scrolling through apps, according to Apple's presentation. The mirroring mode also integrates your iPhones notifications right into the desktop of your Mac. Clicking on said notification brings up your mirrored phone screen, and the subsequent app.

From a functional perspective, you control your phone through the trackpad on your MacBook, or the keyboard. Your iPhone also stays locked while mirroring, and the audio is piped through your Mac, instead of your iPhone. This can be helpful from both a privacy and general usability standpoint. Additionally, your iPhone can also be used as a secondary always-on display while it's paired and mirroring with your Mac. Apple's presentation showed an iPhone showing information like weather and your calendar.