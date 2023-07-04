12 macOS Tips New Mac Owners Should Know (Especially Former Windows Users)

If you're a longtime Windows user who has just bought your first Mac, you'll likely find the experience a bit jarring. Apple's way of doing things does take some getting used to.

While Mac enthusiasts have bandied around pithy comments like telling Windows switchers to "stop doing things the Windows way and start doing them the easy way," the truth is that things are a bit more complicated than that. Sure, macOS can be a lot easier once you get used to it (although Windows 11 has closed that gap), but there's still an adjustment curve to go through when you first move over.

Fortunately, when it comes down to it, using a Mac isn't all that different from a Windows PC. You're still dealing with applications, windows, files, keyboards, and mouse pointers. It's just that macOS puts some of these things in a few different places than Windows does.

However, there are also a bunch of really useful features that will make your entire macOS experience much richer, especially if you're already using an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. After all, now that Windows Phone has been relegated to history, Apple is the only company that makes devices that run the entire computing gamut, and it's done a really good job at turning that into a functional ecosystem. Here are just a few tips you should know to get started on your journey to enjoying life on macOS.