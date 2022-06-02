Here's How To Access The Hidden Windows 11 Start Menu

Windows 11 introduced a redesigned Start menu that looks a lot cleaner and organized, but in doing so, Microsoft also made some inconvenient changes. With the latest iteration of its PC operating system, the company clearly focused more on simplicity, adding a Pinned section at the top while pushing the app list behind a click on the dedicated All Apps button in the top corner. The massive change didn't sit well with all users, which also explains why there are so many third-party Start menu replacement options out there.

However, Windows 11 comes with a secret Start menu that is tailor-made for power users, but not many users actually know about it. And here's the best part — you don't need to remember any complex chain of commands to access it. This secret Start menu gives quick access to some crucial tools and dashboards that users would otherwise find buried in system settings or by performing a search.

For example, this secret Start menu offers one-click access to Windows 11's core Apps & Features dashboard in the Settings app, within the Apps section. Then there's the Windows Mobility Center button that will open a window with quick controls for volume, battery level status, mode change presets, display settings, and system sync tools — all in one place.