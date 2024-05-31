3 Ways To Mirror Your iPhone Screen To A Mac

For many of us, black screens of various size are part of everyday life. From the iPhone in our pockets, the Mac in our offices, to the TVs in our homes, there's a screen for work, for play, and everything in between. However, there are moments when some screens are not big enough for everyone, and you might want to show the content from a small device on a larger display, such as sharing your iPhone screen to a Mac.

Unlike ordinary streaming, mirroring lets you share your entire iPhone screen to another display, like a Mac screen. In addition, it can allow you to share media from apps that don't have a built-in screen casting function, such as native iOS apps like the Photos app, or Netflix. Screen sharing is an incredibly useful feature for giving presentations, showing photos and videos from your latest holiday, or even displaying your prowess in the latest mobile game with friends at a party.

So, if you're looking to share your screen in a more convenient way for people, here are all the ways you can mirror your iPhone screen to your Mac.